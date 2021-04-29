Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/12 Sunny 60
Incheon 19/12 Sunny 70
Suwon 21/10 Sunny 60
Cheongju 23/12 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/12 Rain 20
Chuncheon 20/09 Rain 60
Gangneung 18/12 Rain 30
Jeonju 23/12 Rain 20
Gwangju 24/13 Sunny 60
Jeju 23/15 Cloudy 10
Daegu 25/13 Sunny 60
Busan 21/14 Rain 60
