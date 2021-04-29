Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:14 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/12 Sunny 60

Incheon 19/12 Sunny 70

Suwon 21/10 Sunny 60

Cheongju 23/12 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/12 Rain 20

Chuncheon 20/09 Rain 60

Gangneung 18/12 Rain 30

Jeonju 23/12 Rain 20

Gwangju 24/13 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 25/13 Sunny 60

Busan 21/14 Rain 60

