USFK to resume administering J&J vaccine this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to its members this week, the U.S. military has said, after a two-week suspension of its use amid concerns over blood clot cases.
The decision to resume the use of J&J's Janssen vaccine Friday was based on the joint recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to end the temporary pause of the COVID-19 vaccine use for all persons aged 18 and older, according to USFK.
U.S. health authorities had advised the pause in use of the single-dose vaccine following reports of blood clotting but lifted the recommendation last week after a "through safety review," saying that potential blood clots are "very rare events."
"USFK will strictly follow DOD guidance and inform all recipients on the numerous benefits to receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while also advising of the rare risks of blood clots and low levels of platelets associated with the J&J vaccine," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post. DOD stands for the U.S. Department of Defense.
As of Wednesday, 840 coronavirus infections were reported among the USFK-affiliated population, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain
-
(LEAD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities