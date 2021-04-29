Moon pays respect to late cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in paid respect to the late cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, former archbishop of Seoul, on Thursday.
Moon visited Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, together with first lady Kim Jung-sook, to pay his last respects to Cheong. He passed away Tuesday at age 89, having suffered an unspecified illness.
His funeral will be held at the cathedral on Saturday.
Moon wrote on his social messaging accounts Wednesday that, "He left us a teaching on sharing and coexistence" as a "big hill" of South Korea's Catholic community and a "guru of the nation."
