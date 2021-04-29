Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Force conducts pilot rescue drills

All News 10:15 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force said Thursday it is conducting drills meant to hone skills to rescue downed pilots.

The Special Air Force Rescue Team (SART) is holding the drills in mountainous areas in the eastern county of Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, which involve around 20 service members and an HH-60 search and rescue chopper, according to the Air Force.

During the drills, the team simulated rescuing pilots who made emergency exits in elevated terrain, the military said, adding the drill began Monday and will continue through Friday.

"We will strive to improve our mission capabilities by carrying out tough training," Lt. Col. Jeong Yeon-woo said.

The key mission of the team is to save pilots following emergency aircraft evacuations in hostile territory. It also supports disaster relief operations in various situations, such as aircraft accidents and forest fires, according to the Air Force.

An Air Force soldier cares for a simulated injured pilot on a mountain in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea, on April 28, 2021, during a drill to rescue distressed pilots, in this photo released by the Air Force on April 29. The drill, which started two days ago, will run till April 30. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

