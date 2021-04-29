Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and Iran pose a serious threat to the United States and the rest of the world, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday, vowing to work closely with U.S. allies to address the issue "through diplomacy and stern deterrence."
Biden made the remark in his first address to U.S. Congress since taking office on Jan. 20.
He referred to "Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs" as "a serious threat to America's security and world security" in his address, which was attended by only about one-fifth of U.S. senators and representatives due to social distancing measures.
"We will be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy and stern deterrence," Biden added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases bounce back near 800; untraceable infections at highest ever
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain
-
(LEAD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities