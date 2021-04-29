(LEAD) Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout to modify remarks by Biden; UPDATES with additional remarks, more information, background; ADDS photos)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will work with allies to address threats from North Korea and Iran through "diplomacy" and "stern deterrence."
Biden made the remark during his first address to a joint session of Congress, calling the nuclear programs of Pyongyang and Tehran "a serious threat to America's security and world security."
"We are going to be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy, as well as stern deterrence," Biden said in the address attended by only about one-fifth of U.S. senators and representatives due to social distancing measures.
The United States has been conducting a comprehensive review of its North Korea policy that it says will provide a new approach to dealing with the recalcitrant North.
The Biden administration has also reached out to North Korea for engagement since mid-February, but Pyongyang remains unresponsive to the U.S. overtures.
Biden stressed the importance of working with allies in dealing with various challenges facing his country.
"My fellow Americans, we have to show not just that we are back, we are here to stay. And that we aren't going to go it alone, going to be leading with our allies," the president said.
"No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone -- from terrorism to nuclear proliferation, mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change, as well as what we are experiencing now, pandemics."
Biden is set to hold an in-person meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month.
A senior U.S. administration official earlier said the Biden-Moon summit will mark another diplomatic and national security "milestone" in Biden's first 100 days in office.
Biden and his administration have repeatedly named China as the largest and most serious challenge they face.
Biden said he has told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the U.S. will continue to maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
"I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo—Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe, not to start a conflict but to prevent one," he said.
The U.S. currently maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea.
The Defense Department is undertaking a global defense posture review that may affect the number of U.S. troops deployed overseas.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
