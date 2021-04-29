Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea calls for free movement of data at G-7 digital ministers meeting

All News 22:00 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called for the free movement of data to vitalize the digital economy on Thursday in this year's Group of Seven (G-7) meeting of digital and technology ministers.

South Korea took part in the intergovernmental ministerial meeting virtually after being invited to this year's G-7 meeting set to be held in the United Kingdom in June.

Minister of Science and ICT Choi Ki-young said at the meeting that the movement of data as well as electronic transferable records and internet security are integral to secure trust in a digital environment and allow joint global growth, according to South Korea's ICT ministry.

The ministers agreed to create a road map that encourages free movement of data based on trust, while responding to challenges such as privacy, intellectual property and security.

The ministers also discussed securing democratic values in a digital environment, the ICT ministry said.

The G-7 meeting later this year is expected to strengthen ties between existing members -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States -- as well as countries invited for this year's session -- South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa.

The Ministry of Science and ICT's office in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul, is shown in this undated file photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

