Seoul stocks continue uptick on Fed's comments, earnings
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued their uptick move late Thursday morning, lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to keep its asset-buying schemes and earnings surprises from major companies that increased investors' appetites for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.99 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,195.79 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The stock index got off to a strong start as the U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday (local time) that it would not roll back its asset-buying programs despite the current "transitory" phase of inflation.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics and other major firms reported forecast-beating first-quarter earnings despite the pandemic.
The KOSPI erased a slight part of its gains in the late morning, however, following U.S. President Joe Biden's congressional speech on increasing taxes for the top economic bracket.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.38 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver shed 0.67 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 2.02 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem soared 7.75 percent on its record earnings jump, while top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,106.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.25 won from the previous session's close.
