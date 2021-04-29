Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering Q1 net profit up 46.1 pct. to 101.5 bln won

All News 12:55 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 101.5 billion won (US$91.7 million), up 46.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 107.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 85.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 1.53 trillion won.

The operating profit was 16.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!