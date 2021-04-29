LG Innotek Q1 net income up 212 pct to 251.4 bln won
All News 13:55 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 251.4 billion won (US$227 million), up 212 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 346.8 billion won, up 97.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 55.6 percent to 3.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
