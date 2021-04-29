Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q1 net profit down 27.3 pct. to 29.9 bln won
All News 14:04 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 29.9 billion won (US$27 million), down 27.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.9 percent to 684.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 118.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
