Late cardinal's donated cornea to be used in medical research
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The donated cornea of Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, the former archbishop of Seoul who passed away this week, will be used in medical research instead of being used in the treatment of others, a Catholic church official said Thursday.
Cheong passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday at a Seoul hospital where he had been hospitalized since February due to an unspecified ailment. Some of Cheong's organs, including his cornea, were donated in accordance with his will.
Father Heo Young-yeop, the spokesperson of the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul, said in an online press conference that medical experts ruled that the cardinal's donated cornea failed to meet the standard for use in treatment of handicapped people.
"Following his will, we decided to use it for test research, as Cardinal Cheong requested that it be used in research if a donation was not feasible," Heo said. The late cardinal pledged to posthumously donate his organs back in 2006.
Heo also said that the late cardinal's remaining wealth of some 8 million won (US$7,200) will likely be used to offer gifts to the medical staff, nuns and volunteer workers who helped with Cheong's treatment. The gifts "will likely either be crosses or rosaries," Heo said.
An estimated 10,000 people visited the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul to pay their respects to Cheong from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Heo.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases fall back to below 700; virus curbs likely to be extended
-
Samsung heirs to pay record-high inheritance taxes, but how to split late chief's stocks still uncertain