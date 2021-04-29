BNK Financial Group Q1 net income up 37.1 pct to 203.5 bln won
All News 15:32 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 203.5 billion won (US$183.7 million), up 37.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 262.7 billion won, up 27.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 12.5 percent to 1.39 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
