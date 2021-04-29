NH Investment & Securities Q1 net profit up 728.1 pct to 257.4 bln won
All News 15:51 April 29, 2021
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 257.4 billion won (US$232.3 million), up 728.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 374.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 42.5 percent to 3.94 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
