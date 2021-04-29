S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 29, 2021
All News 16:30 April 29, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.640 0.639 +0.1
2-year TB 0.936 0.922 +1.4
3-year TB 1.121 1.105 +1.6
10-year TB 2.098 2.082 +1.6
2-year MSB 0.912 0.907 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.900 1.890 +1.0
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
