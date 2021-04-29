S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed regret Thursday after Japan adopted an official view that it is appropriate to remove the word "military" when describing wartime sexual slavery victims widely called "military comfort women."
On Tuesday, Japan's government adopted the position during a Cabinet meeting in response to a lawmaker's question on the government's stance on his claim that the word "military" should be removed when describing sexual slavery victims.
Comfort women is a euphemism for women forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II.
The lawmaker claimed that using the word "military" could create misunderstanding that they were forcibly taken by the imperial Japanese army, according to the news reports, a view largely held by right-wing groups in Japan.
"Among the Japanese government's responses decided through the Cabinet, the content related to the comfort women victims by the Japanese military is regrettable," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing.
"The forced nature of the mobilization, recruitment, and transportation is a historical fact that cannot be denied," he said.
Choi stressed that the vivid testimonies of the elderly victims are strong and clear evidence proving that the mobilization was forced by the Japanese military.
"Japan itself has already admitted that and the international community has also made a clear decision on this," he said, renewing Seoul's call for Tokyo to sincerely work to resolve the issues related to history.
The Japanese government also gave a similar response about the laborers who were forcibly taken from the Korean Peninsula to Japan to work at Japanese factories and mines, according to the news reports.
Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, were forcibly sent to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers during the war, when Korea was a Japanese colony.
In the landmark 1993 Kono Statement of apology, Japan acknowledged for the first time that women were forcibly recruited into sexual slavery.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
