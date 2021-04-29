Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slumped for the third consecutive day Thursday as investors sold stocks to lock in gains despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's soothing comments. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.4 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 3,174.07 points.
-----------------
Coronavirus self-test kits go on sale in S. Korea
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has started sales of coronavirus self-test kits at local pharmacies and its online channels.
SD Biosensor's at home test kits received approval from the nation's drug safety agency last week, and they are now available via Hanmi Pharmaceutical's distribution channels across the nation.
-----------------
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday those who have been fully vaccinated here will be exempted from the mandatory 14-day isolation when arriving from overseas amid the country's all-out efforts to expand inoculation.
The new rules will be applied starting next Wednesday only for those who have been fully inoculated in South Korea, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul education office to test-run self-test kits at schools from May
SEOUL -- The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will offer preemptive virus testing for teachers and students starting next month, as part of efforts to detect transmissions early and contain the spread of the virus, its chief said Thursday.
The office also plans to introduce self-test kits at schools, whose use was proposed earlier this month by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, in a "limited" fashion for "more aggressive, proactive measures against the virus," he said.
-----------------
DP to propose bill offering 'super dramatic' support for chip sector by Aug.
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) plans to propose a special bill by August that would offer hefty support measures for the local semiconductor industry to lead the tightening global chip race, a party committee head said Thursday.
The envisioned bill will contain "super dramatic" assistance measures for local chipmakers and come no later than August, Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, the chair of the DP's special committee on semiconductor technology, said during a weekly committee meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul.
-----------------
Regulator unveils steps to slow household debt growth
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator on Thursday unveiled a set of steps to decelerate household debt growth that centers on expanding tougher rules to more borrowers, especially for those who take home-backed loans as part of efforts to curb higher housing prices.
The steps are aimed at bringing the annual increase of household debt to between 5 percent and 6 percent this year, and below 5 percent next year, compared with a growth of 7.9 percent last year.
-----------------
Crested ibis chicks born in the wild 42 years after extinction in Korea
CHANGNYEONG -- Crested ibises, an endangered bird, have been born in the wild in South Korea for the first time after the species went extinct on the Korean Peninsula 42 years ago, officials here said Thursday.
Two crested ibis chicks were born safely from two eggs laid by a pair of crested ibises, which were released two years ago in Upo Wetland in Changnyeong of South Gyeongsang Province, 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the county officials said.
