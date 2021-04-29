Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolmar Korea Q1 net income up 8.6 pct. to 15.1 bln won

All News 17:09 April 29, 2021

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.1 billion won (US$13.7 million), up 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 2.8 percent on-year to 24.2 billion won. Sales increased 18.6 percent to 395.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 20.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!