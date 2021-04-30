(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases fall back to below 700; virus curbs likely to be extended
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday