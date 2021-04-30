(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 30)

Biden's remarks sharply contrast with what President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. "The time to resume the dialogue [with North Korea] is coming. I want to find ways to make progress on the Korean Peninsula Peace Process by cooperating with the Biden administration," said the president. The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. are to have their first meeting at the White House in May. And yet, Moon keeps making worrisome comments about the decades-old alliance, denuclearization of North Korea and Covid-19 vaccines with just a month left before the summit.