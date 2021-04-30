Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes bill to improve labor conditions of domestic workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden administration rarely mentions Korean issues (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul suspends bookings for first jab of Pfizer's vaccine due to supply shortage (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to implement tougher lending rules in July (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Housing supply plan delayed due to speculative land purchases (Segye Times)
-- Biden says U.S. will become 'arsenal' for COVID-19 vaccines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to further tighten mortgage rules on houses priced over 600 mln won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Care workers still fail to get paid for hidden work (Hankyoreh)
-- Housing supply plan hits snag due to speculative land purchases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- One-stop tourism center hopes to bring boom back (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With open borders and lax distancing, Korea 'playing with fire,' experts warn (Korea Herald)
-- Japan's two-faced attitude to radioactive waste (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) New cases fall back to below 700; virus curbs likely to be extended