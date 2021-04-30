Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes bill to improve labor conditions of domestic workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden administration rarely mentions Korean issues (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul suspends bookings for first jab of Pfizer's vaccine due to supply shortage (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to implement tougher lending rules in July (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Housing supply plan delayed due to speculative land purchases (Segye Times)
-- Biden says U.S. will become 'arsenal' for COVID-19 vaccines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to further tighten mortgage rules on houses priced over 600 mln won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Care workers still fail to get paid for hidden work (Hankyoreh)
-- Housing supply plan hits snag due to speculative land purchases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to tighten lending rules for houses priced over 600 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- One-stop tourism center hopes to bring boom back (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With open borders and lax distancing, Korea 'playing with fire,' experts warn (Korea Herald)
-- Japan's two-faced attitude to radioactive waste (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!