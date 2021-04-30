Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/10 Rain 20
Incheon 15/10 Rain 20
Suwon 16/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 18/12 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 17/12 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 17/09 Rain 60
Gangneung 17/10 Rain 70
Jeonju 17/13 Sunny 60
Gwangju 19/13 Sunny 60
Jeju 21/16 Sunny 60
Daegu 20/12 Sunny 20
Busan 22/14 Sunny 60
(END)
