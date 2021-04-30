Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/10 Rain 20

Incheon 15/10 Rain 20

Suwon 16/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/12 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 17/12 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 17/09 Rain 60

Gangneung 17/10 Rain 70

Jeonju 17/13 Sunny 60

Gwangju 19/13 Sunny 60

Jeju 21/16 Sunny 60

Daegu 20/12 Sunny 20

Busan 22/14 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!