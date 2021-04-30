N.K.'s largest youth group drops late founder's name from title after 25 years

The SPYL, however, stressed that the group will continue to model Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as its goals and general tasks, and to regard loyalty to current leader Kim as its lifeline.

The latest change marks the removal of the late leader's name from the title after 25 years. From 1996 to 2016, the group was called the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League, named after the country's late founder and grandfather of the current leader.