Military reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Three soldiers and an airman tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across the nation.
The four service members, all from different units, were confirmed to have been infected following their recent vacation, bringing the total number of infections among the military population to 784, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 661 more COVID-19 cases, including 642 local infections, raising the total caseload to 122,007, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday