The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.64 0.64
3-M 0.70 0.70
6-M 0.73 0.73
12-M 0.83 0.83
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday