Seoul stocks extend losses on virus woes, short selling uncertainties
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's key stock index extended its losses late Friday morning as investor sentiment weakened on concerns about spreading new coronavirus cases and uncertainties from the upcoming lifting of a ban on short selling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 24.04 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,150.035 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a muted start as the country's social distancing scheme will be extended by three more weeks ahead of holidays next month.
Foreign and institutional selling increased on looming uncertainties over the May 3 lifting of a ban on short selling. The South Korean bourse operator said it will undo the ban on large caps first, starting with the KOSPI 200 and KOSDAQ 150 stocks.
South Korea's industrial output increased 0.8 percent in March on-month, slowing from 2.1 percent growth in February.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.92 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved down 2.59 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 2.53 percent.
Giant chemical maker LG Chem retreated 2.52 percent, while top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.5 percent. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 2.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,109.5 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
