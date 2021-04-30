LG International Q1 net income down 63.8 pct. to 97.8 bln won
All News 13:22 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 97.8 billion won (US$88.1 million), down 63.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 113.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 49.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 50.4 percent to 3.68 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea heading fast toward herd immunity after vaccinating 3 mln in 2 months