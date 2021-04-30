Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG International Q1 net income down 63.8 pct. to 97.8 bln won

All News 13:22 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 97.8 billion won (US$88.1 million), down 63.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 113.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 49.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 50.4 percent to 3.68 trillion won.
