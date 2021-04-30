Lotte E&C wins US$110 mln order from Singapore
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. said Friday that its joint venture has won a S$146.9 million (US$110.7 million) deal to build a transport hub in Singapore in the first entry into the city state.
Under the deal with the Singapore Land Transport Authority, Lotte E&C and its Singaporean partner Bintai Kindenko Pte Ltd. will be responsible for design and installation of mechanical and electrical works for the Jurong East integrated transport hub.
The project comprises community and civic institutions, an office tower and a bus interchange.
The project will feature a 27-story tower block connected by a sky bridge to an eight-story podium block. The development will have offices, public facilities as well as retail spaces.
Lotte E&C declined to elaborate on its stake in the joint venture.
It is the first time that Lotte E&C has won a project in Singapore.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea heading fast toward herd immunity after vaccinating 3 mln in 2 months
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday