Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 27 -- Moon says time approaching for resuming dialogue with North Korea
28 -- Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence
30 -- State media say N.K.'s largest youth group drops late founder's name from title after 25 years
-- Defector group says it sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into N.K. in defiance of ban
