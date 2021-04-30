Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 27 -- Moon says time approaching for resuming dialogue with North Korea

28 -- Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence

30 -- State media say N.K.'s largest youth group drops late founder's name from title after 25 years

-- Defector group says it sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into N.K. in defiance of ban
