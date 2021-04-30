Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Canada extends surveillance operation for violations of sanctions against N. Korea
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Canada has extended a maritime surveillance program designed to capture violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea for another two years amid persistent reports about Pyongyang's sanctions evasion.
According to a joint government press release posted on the website of Canada's defense ministry, "Operation NEON has been extended until April 30, 2023, as the country seeks to contribute to a coordinated multinational effort to support the implementation" of U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea.
"This two-year renewal of Operation NEON will allow the Canadian Armed Forces to continue deploying military ships, aircraft and personnel to conduct surveillance operations to identify suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities, in particular ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the UNSC resolutions," the release said.
U.S. reaffirms support for N. Koreans against 'egregious' human rights abuses
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States reaffirmed its support for North Korean human rights Wednesday, vowing to hold Pyongyang accountable for "egregious" human rights violations.
"On this occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, we stand with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a released statement.
The spokesman added more than 100,000 North Koreans were suffering "unspeakable abuses" at the North's political prison camps.
Combined forces of S. Korea, U.S. fully ready to deter N. Korean threats: Milley
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The combined forces of South Korea and the United States stand fully ready and capable to defend against any threats from North Korea, the top U.S. military official said Wednesday.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also said the countries closely monitor their joint readiness to make sure they are capable.
"The forces that we have on the Korean Peninsula, in combination with our ROK allies by the way, which is a very capable military, are in fact capable of defending and defending very. very well against the North Korean threat on the Korean Peninsula," he said in a pre-recorded speech delivered at the annual Sedona Forum hosted by the Washington-based McCain Institute for International Leadership think tank.
Biden pledges to work with allies to address N.K. threats through diplomacy, deterrence
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he will work with allies to address threats from North Korea and Iran through "diplomacy" and "stern deterrence."
Biden made the remark during his first address to a joint session of Congress, calling the nuclear programs of Pyongyang and Tehran "a serious threat to America's security and world security."
"We are going to be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy, as well as stern deterrence," Biden said in the address attended by only about one-fifth of U.S. senators and representatives due to social distancing measures.
U.N. committee requests N. Korea provide explanation on human rights violations
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. committee called on North Korea to provide an explanation on reported cases of human rights violations and to report any progress, its website showed Thursday.
The U.N. Human Rights Committee (HRC) last week urged the North to provide information on whether it has made progress on several human rights issues, including torture and violence against women.
The committee asked the North to specify the measures it has taken to ensure that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a multilateral U.N. treaty, takes precedence over the North's domestic law in practice.
N. Korea likely to stage provocation, continue modernizing missiles: U.S. intelligence
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is likely to stage military provocations that may include a nuclear test to put pressure on the United States and its allies, top U.S. intelligence officials said Thursday.
Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said the type and scope of the North Korean provocation will depend on how much pressure North Korean leader Kim Jong-un believes he needs to put on the U.S. and South Korea.
"We expect the Kim regime will initially avoid provoking the United States or undermining potential diplomatic engagement as it gauges the new U.S. administration's policy approach to North Korea," the three-star Army general said in a statement submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee before a committee hearing on worldwide threats.
