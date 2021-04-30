KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AMOREPACIFIC 270,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 10,300 DN 50
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,650 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,495 UP 35
SK hynix 128,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 679,000 DN 31,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,400 DN 3,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,200 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 0
Kogas 34,900 0
Hanwha 30,800 DN 800
DB HiTek 55,300 DN 1,900
CJ 95,500 DN 900
JWPHARMA 29,150 DN 200
LGInt 30,800 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,600 DN 600
KIA CORP. 77,000 DN 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 140,000 UP 7,000
ShinhanGroup 40,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 63,200 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 34,850 DN 150
Yuhan 64,300 DN 100
DL 94,600 DN 3,600
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 8,780 DN 220
CHONGKUNDANG 139,000 DN 1,000
KCC 313,000 DN 12,000
SKBP 109,000 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 17,600 0
AmoreG 73,500 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 212,000 DN 5,500
TaekwangInd 1,043,000 DN 35,000
SamyangFood 92,600 UP 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 395,500 DN 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,000 DN 1,250
BukwangPharm 21,650 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,100 0
Daewoong 36,300 DN 1,850
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 300
