KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-1 81,500 DN 200
ZINUS 83,300 UP 700
KorZinc 446,000 DN 8,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 UP 500
COWAY 66,900 DN 100
SKTelecom 303,500 0
SNT MOTIV 61,200 DN 500
HyundaiElev 45,300 DN 950
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,150 UP 950
IBK 9,690 UP 180
DWS 43,350 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 69,800 DN 4,400
Hanon Systems 16,200 DN 250
SK 276,000 DN 8,000
Asiana Airlines 14,950 UP 50
Handsome 43,450 DN 650
KEPCO 23,650 DN 300
SamsungSecu 42,650 UP 850
DONGSUH 31,450 DN 500
SamsungEng 17,350 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 136,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 7,340 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 35,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 200
KT 28,350 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205000 UP4500
LOTTE TOUR 18,450 UP 450
LG Uplus 13,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,700 DN 1,300
KT&G 82,400 DN 100
DHICO 13,950 DN 200
Doosanfc 45,100 UP 550
LG Display 24,300 DN 950
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 350
NAVER 359,500 DN 7,000
Kakao 113,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 830,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 132,500 UP 3,000
DSME 36,700 UP 2,000
DSINFRA 10,800 DN 100
