Five KBO matches to be canceled after vaccination for Olympic athletes
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Five matches of the South Korean professional baseball league scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled in accordance with the nationwide vaccination program for Olympic athletes.
The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday that out of 154 players on the preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics, 116 professional athletes playing in South Korea, including former Major League All-Star outfielder Choo Shin-soo of SSG Landers, will be inoculated Monday.
The number accounts for about 40 percent of the 10-club KBO's registered players.
The KBO said that it will have a day off Tuesday, the day after the vaccination, when five regular season matches were scheduled, to guarantee enough rest for the vaccinated players who may complain of symptoms of side effects.
The canceled games will be rescheduled in October, it added.
The KBO will announce the 24-man final roster for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in June.
On Thursday, South Korea started coronavirus vaccinations for nearly 1,000 athletes, coaches and support personnel scheduled to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The Olympics, postponed by a year from 2020 due to effects of the pandemic, will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 this year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
(2nd LD) Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea heading fast toward herd immunity after vaccinating 3 mln in 2 months
-
14-day self-isolation to be exempted for vaccinated people from Wednesday