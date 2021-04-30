Hotel Shilla remains in red in Q1
All News 16:13 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 1.5 billion won (US$1.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating income for the January-March period was 26.6 billion, compared with a loss of 66.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 22.9 percent to 727.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 957.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
