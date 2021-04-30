Hyosung shifts to profits in Q1
All News 17:06 April 30, 2021
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 91.7 billion won (US$82.4 million), shifting from a loss of 2.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 100.6 billion won, up 1788 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 686.9 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
-
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
-
(LEAD) S. Korea heading fast toward herd immunity after vaccinating 3 mln in 2 months
-
S. Korea to adopt new social distancing scheme in July as vaccinations gather pace
-
N. Korea likely to stage provocation, continue modernizing missiles: U.S. intelligence