Hyosung shifts to profits in Q1

All News 17:06 April 30, 2021

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 91.7 billion won (US$82.4 million), shifting from a loss of 2.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 100.6 billion won, up 1788 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 686.9 billion won.
