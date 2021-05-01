(Copyright)
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
Six out of 10 Korean youths think marriage unnecessary
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
S. Korea voices regret after Japan says it's better to call 'military comfort women' just 'comfort women'
S. Korea to adopt new social distancing scheme in July as vaccinations gather pace
(LEAD) S. Korea heading fast toward herd immunity after vaccinating 3 mln in 2 months
Military blames radar blind spot for inaccurate assessment of N.K. missiles
N. Korea likely to stage provocation, continue modernizing missiles: U.S. intelligence