U.S. will not seek 'grand bargain' but goal remains denuclearization of N. Korea: Psaki
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States will not seek a "grand bargain" in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea but will continue to engage with the country to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday.
The spokeswoman made the remark as she confirmed the completion of the North Korea policy review.
"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," she said, referring to the former Barack Obama administration's wait-and-see strategy.
"Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK," Psaki said while speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One, en route to Philadelphia with President Joe Biden.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's formal name.
