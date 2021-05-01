Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up for 6th month on upbeat shipments of chips, cars

All News 09:07 May 01, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 41.1 percent in April from a year earlier, extending their gains for a sixth month, as demand for chips and automobiles stayed strong amid the improving global economy, data showed Saturday.

Outbound shipments came to US$51.1 billion last month, compared with $36.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports rose 33.9 percent to $50.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $390 million. It marked the 12th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.

The latest figure was in line with the market estimate. According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's April exports were expected to have risen 40.8 percent on-year.

In 2020, the country's outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019.

The South Korean economy, which contracted 1 percent last year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, is expected to grow in the mid-3 percent range on the back of robust outbound shipments, according to the central bank.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#trade balance-April
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!