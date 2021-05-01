Korean-language dailies

-- Unfairly dismissed contract workers voice their frustration ahead of Labor Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to apply revamped social distancing system from July if daily new cases remain under 1,000 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Some cities halt administering first shots of Pfizer amid lack of supplies (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon's approval rating hits record low of 29 pct: poll (Segye Times)

-- Stockpiles of Pfizer shots run short (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, Biden to hold summit in Washington on May 21 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to suspend vaccinations with Pfizer shots until 3rd week of this month (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Jae-yong cements grips on Samsung after inheritance (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong inherits half of his father's stake in Samsung Life Insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung with inheritance (Korea Economic Daily)

