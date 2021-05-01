Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 01, 2021

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/10 Rain 60

Incheon 13/10 Rain 60

Suwon 13/10 Rain 60

Cheongju 15/10 Rain 60

Daejeon 15/09 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/10 Rain 80

Gangneung 13/10 Rain 80

Jeonju 14/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 14/10 Rain 20

Jeju 16/13 Rain 10

Daegu 16/10 Rain 70

Busan 18/12 Rain 60

(END)

