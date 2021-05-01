Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 01, 2021
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/10 Rain 60
Incheon 13/10 Rain 60
Suwon 13/10 Rain 60
Cheongju 15/10 Rain 60
Daejeon 15/09 Rain 60
Chuncheon 13/10 Rain 80
Gangneung 13/10 Rain 80
Jeonju 14/09 Rain 60
Gwangju 14/10 Rain 20
Jeju 16/13 Rain 10
Daegu 16/10 Rain 70
Busan 18/12 Rain 60
(END)
