Today in Korean history
May 2
1972 -- Lee Hu-rak, head of South Korea's state intelligence agency, makes a secret trip to North Korea under the orders of President Park Chung-hee to broker a historic inter-Korean agreement.
1992 -- South Korea and China sign the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.
1998 -- Dozens of members of the Little Angels Children's Folk Ballet of Korea, along with its chief, Pak Bo-hi, visit Pyongyang as the largest group in the history of exchanges between the Koreas at the invitation of the North's Asia Pacific Peace Committee.
2013 -- North Korea sentences Korean-American tour operator Kenneth Bae to 15 years of hard labor on charges of unspecified anti-state crimes. Bae was arrested on Nov. 3, 2012, after arriving in the country for tourism purposes.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a summit in Seoul and agree to enhance their countries' cooperation in trade, education, technology and various other sectors, including the defense industry.
(END)
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Air Force unit in southern city reports more COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea to adopt new social distancing scheme in July as vaccinations gather pace
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 3rd day; another wave of pandemic worrisome
-
Moon's approval rating hits record low of 29 pct: Gallup
-
Unseasonal snowfall covers mountains in Gangwon Province