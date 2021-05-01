(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Air Force unit in southern city reports more COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea to adopt new social distancing scheme in July as vaccinations gather pace
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
Moon's approval rating hits record low of 29 pct: Gallup
-
Unseasonal snowfall covers mountains in Gangwon Province
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 3rd day; another wave of pandemic worrisome