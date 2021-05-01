Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong posts scoreless 4 1/3 innings against Red Sox

Since the 2021 season kicked off in early April, Yang had been at the alternate training site with the so-called taxi squad, which refers to a temporary roster for reserve players and top prospects who can be called up to the big leagues, since the 2021 season started in early April. It was designed to help major league clubs move their players up easily from Triple A in the minor leagues, whose 2021 season opening has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.