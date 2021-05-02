(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
(ATTN: ADDS remarks, more info from 3rd para, photoa)
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed South Korea for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by a defector group last week, calling it an "intolerable provocation" and warning of "corresponding action."
Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that the South Korean government "again did not stop the reckless acts" and expressed "displeasure" over the matter.
"'Defectors from the North' in South Korea recently scattered leaflets against the DPRK again, an intolerable provocation against it," Kim said in the statement. "However, the South Korean authorities again did not stop the reckless acts of the 'defectors from the North,' winking at them."
DPRK is the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Displeasure cannot be hidden over such sordid acts... We regard the maneuvers committed by the human wastes in the South as a serious provocation against our state and will look into corresponding action," she said. "We can no longer remain an onlooker."
She, however, did not elaborate on what the action could be.
On Friday, Fighters for a Free North Korea led by Park Sang-hak, a vocal North Korean defector, claimed that it had flown 10 large balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets along with 500 booklets and 5,000 US$1 bills from unidentified border areas into the North.
This marked the first of its kind since the Seoul government's ban on leafleting went into effect in late March.
The ban came months after the North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of a thaw in inter-Korean relations, in anger over Seoul's failure to stop such leafleting.
Critics have claimed the legislation is tantamount to caving to the North's pressure.
The South Korean government has said that the prohibition is necessary to protect the lives and safety of residents living in the border areas as such leaflets often mocking the North's leaders and regime could provoke Pyongyang.
Seoul's unification ministry handling cross-border affairs earlier said that it is working to confirm the defector group's claims to have sent leaflets into the North and will address the matter in accordance with the spirit of the law.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Air Force unit in southern city reports more COVID-19 cases
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
S. Korea to adopt new social distancing scheme in July as vaccinations gather pace
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 3rd day; another wave of pandemic worrisome
-
(3rd LD) New U.S. policy seeks 'practical' diplomacy with N.K. for complete denuclearization: Psaki
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions