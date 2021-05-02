N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder'
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden made a "big blunder" of calling its nuclear program a serious threat, warning that the country will press for "corresponding measures."
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, made the remarks after Biden said in his first address before a joint session of Congress that he will work with allies to address "serious threats" from the North and Iran.
"It is certain that the U.S. chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint," Kwon said. "Now that what the keynote of the U.S. new DPRK policy has become clear, we
will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the U.S."
The official also said that the U.S. "will face worse and worse crisis beyond control in the near future if it is set to approach the DPRK-U.S. ties, still holding on the outdated policy from Cold War-minded perspective and viewpoint."
