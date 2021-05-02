Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 02, 2021
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 0
Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 20/09 Rain 0
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 20/08 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/08 Rain 0
Jeonju 19/08 Rain 10
Gwangju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/12 Rain 0
Daegu 20/09 Rain 20
Busan 19/10 Rain 20
(END)
