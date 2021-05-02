Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 02, 2021

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 0

Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/09 Rain 0

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/08 Rain 0

Jeonju 19/08 Rain 10

Gwangju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/12 Rain 0

Daegu 20/09 Rain 20

Busan 19/10 Rain 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!