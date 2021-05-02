Police arrest 94 suspects over deepfake crimes in 5 months, with 70 percent teenagers
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they have arrested 94 suspects over allegations of creating or distributing illegal deepfake content in the past five months amid calls for tightened scrutiny over crimes using the deep learning technology.
Deepfake content refers to digitally manipulated images or videos that could lead viewers to wrongly perceive the processed media to be real, often becoming a source of fake news, fraud and defamation.
Of the arrested suspects, 65, or 70 percent, were teenagers, while 17, or 18 percent, were in their 20s, police said.
Of 114 victims identified, 109 were female, mostly in their 10s or 20s.
"Creation or distribution of deepfake content is a serious crime," a police official said, adding that they are looking into another 103 similar cases.
A 2019 report by Amsterdam-based cybersecurity firm Sensity, formerly Deeptrace, showed that a whopping 96 percent of deepfake videos online were pornographic content.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Air Force unit in southern city reports more COVID-19 cases
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 3rd day; another wave of pandemic worrisome