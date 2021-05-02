(Copyright)
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
Air Force unit in southern city reports more COVID-19 cases
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 3rd day; another wave of pandemic worrisome