Moon offers condolences to Israel over deadly stampede

May 02, 2021

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Sunday sent a letter of condolence to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin over last week's stampede tragedy at a religious festival that killed 45 people, his office said.

"President Moon expressed words of prayer for the victims and condolences for the bereaved families, and hoped for an early recovery of the injured and a prompt management of the aftermath of the accident," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

The deadly incident occurred Friday during a religious festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel as a large crowd thronged a narrow passage, causing a massive congestion, according to reports.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 30, 2021. (Yonhap)


