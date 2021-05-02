Moon offers condolences to Israel over deadly stampede
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Sunday sent a letter of condolence to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin over last week's stampede tragedy at a religious festival that killed 45 people, his office said.
"President Moon expressed words of prayer for the victims and condolences for the bereaved families, and hoped for an early recovery of the injured and a prompt management of the aftermath of the accident," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
The deadly incident occurred Friday during a religious festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel as a large crowd thronged a narrow passage, causing a massive congestion, according to reports.
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 4th day; further surge in offing