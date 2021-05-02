S. Korea's Kim Hyo-joo picks up 4th LPGA win in Singapore
All News 16:27 May 02, 2021
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Hyo-joo earned her fourth LPGA victory in Singapore on Sunday, marking her first LPGA win in over five years.
The 26-year-old golfer captured the HSBC Women's World Championship title at 17-under 271 to beat Hannah Green of Australia by one stroke, with an eight-under 64 in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.
She takes home US$240,000 in the first-place check.
Kim last won an LPGA tournament in 2016 at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. Before that, she won the Evian Championship in 2014 and the Founders Cup in 2015.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
Most Saved
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 4th day; further surge in offing